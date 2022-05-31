Johnny Doesn’t Seem Too Concerned About The Upcoming Verdict

Johnny Depp showed up on stage in England Sunday, playing guitar alongside Jeff Beck. The visit to the city of Sheffield comes as a jury back in the U.S. deliberates his $50-million defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard, who accused him of being an abuser. Depp and Beck performed their version of the John Lennon song “Isolation,” along with covers of Marvin Gaye and Jimi Hendrix. The jury met for a few hours on Friday and then went home for the long weekend. They’ll return this morning for more deliberations.