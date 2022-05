It was one heck of a day in the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial. Yesterday, Johnny’s former girlfriend, model Kate Moss, took the stand. She testified that Johnny had never pushed her down a flight of stair. Actually, she went on to say that Johnny had NEVER been abusive. Than Johnny took the stand and he was asked what it’s been like listening to Amber Heard’s testimony. We think his answer won him this case.