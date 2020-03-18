Join Debbie Allen today for a free dance class on Instagram live

ABC/Todd Wawrychuk

ABC/Todd WawrychukSocial distancing is of the utmost importance right now during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. But it's time to get those bodies out the bed and off the couch. Tune into Debbie Allen's Instagram Live today at 4 pm EST/1 pm PST for a free dance class.

"Let's get those bodies moving!" the legendary dancer and choreographer wrote on social media.

Allen welcomes everyone to join, saying she can't wait to "See you on the dance floor."

Allen became a household name after starring on Broadway in West Side Story in the 1980s. She co-starred in the original film Fame in 1980 and choreographed the spin-off television series. She's since won two Emmys and a Golden Globe, and has produced shows including A Different World, Grey's Anatomy, Empire, Scandal, How to Get Away with Murder and other shows.

In 2001, Allen opened the Debbie Allen Dance Academy, training artists including Grammy-winning singer/songwriter Tayla Parx.

