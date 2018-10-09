Join Komen South Florida For Sip and Shop This Sunday at Harbourside Place In Jupiter

The Wyndham Grand Jupiter at Harbourside Place will turn pink on Sunday, October 14th from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. for Sip and Shop for Komen South Florida.

One hundred percent of the $60 ticket price and its silent auction proceeds will support Komen South Florida.

Guests will enjoy pink cocktails and light nibbles as they peruse gorgeous boutique gift items and a silent auction filled with spa, cuisine, travel and entertainment experiences.  Tickets are available at www.komensouthflorida.org [komensouthflorida.org].

For more details about participating bars, restaurants and retail stores, visit https://komensouthflorida.org/downtowns-go-pink/[komensouthflorida.org] or email info@komensouthflorida.org.

Komen South Florida is spreading the word about a number of one-day give backs and month-long local business specials throughout October to help raise awareness about breast cancer, a disease that affects 1 in 8 women. Many opportunities to get involved in the effort are free.

For all of the events this month, click here!

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

RnR Hall of Fame Nominees Announced! Who’s Getting IN Is The Question! We All Love Christmas Cookies, But What About Christmas Chips?! New Kids, Debbie Gibson and Salt N Pepa Together! Katy Perry Is Going Silent! New Music From George Michael Ready for Release Almost Two Years After Star’s Death New Jersey Named Most Stressed-Out State
Comments