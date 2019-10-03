“Joker” Expected To Cash In Around The World

Joker opens this weekend and experts feel the movie will make tons of money. The movie could make between $80 and $95 million in the U.S. and it’s possible Joker could bring in a total of $155 million worldwide. Joker could break an October opening record set by last year’s Venom. That comic book movie made $80 million during opening weekend. Even with the movie’s “R” rating and reports of possible extra security at theaters, fans are still expected to show up to see Joker. Are you concerned about going to this movie? Are you more aware when you are inside a multiplex?