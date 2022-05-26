Jon Anderson, Geoff Downes among artists paying homage to late Yes drummer Alan White

Alan White and Jon Anderson in 2017; D Dipasupil/FilmMagic

In the wake of the sad news that longtime Yes drummer Alan White died today at age 72, a number of music artists have shared tributes to the late rocker, among them founding Yes singer Jon Anderson and the band’s current keyboardist Geoff Downes.

Anderson, who played with White in Yes on and off for more than 30 years, posted a statement on his Facebook page that reads, “He was My best man at my wedding to Janee in Maui 1997…We love you Alan and will miss you…You were just the best of the best for Yes, and an amazing drummer…We wrote ‘Turn of the Century’ together all those years ago, just one of so many wonderful times together…he was a gentle soul.”

Anderson’s message concludes, “And now you’re in heaven…resting after the long journey Home to meet your dear Mom who you loved so much…Blessings brother.”

Downes, who first played in Yes in 1980 and ’81, then rejoined the band in 2011, posted his own homage on Twitter that reads, “Today I lost a great brother and friend, the loveliest guy you’ll ever hope to meet. So dreadfully sad. I’m devastated…Alan White, the main man. Miss you forever buddy.”

Here are a few other tributes to White from various artists:

Asia: “Alan White RIP. One of the greatest drummers ever. All the Asia family send love to Gigi and the family. Alan was a great friend of Asia, particularly [Geoff Downes] and regularly sharing birthday celebrations with our [late singer/bassist John Wetton].”

Styx drummer Todd Sucherman: “I’m deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Alan White. What a legend. Styx and Yes had a co-bill tour back in 2011 and it was so much fun to spend a summer on the road with those guys, and hearing that music every night — which meant so much to each one of us in Styx. That tour will always have a special place in my heart. Thanks for your contributions to music that will last until the end of time, Alan! Deepest condolences to Alan’s family, band mates, friends and fans.

Jane’s Addiction drummer Stephen Perkins: “Alan White was so cool — Fly On master drummer.”

Ex-Dream Theater drummer Mike Portnoy: “Absolutely stunned to wake up to the news of Alan White’s passing. His playing for the past 50 yrs was a massive influence on me & I’ve had the honor of spending much time together thru the years. My condolences to his wife Gigi, his family & the entire Yes camp.”

