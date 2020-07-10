Jon Anderson releases fourth & final single ahead of solo album, '1000 Hands'

Deborah Anderson

Jon Anderson‘s new solo album, 1000 Hands, will be out July 31, and the Yes founding member has now released the fourth and final single from the project, “First Born Leaders.“

“‘First Born Leaders’ is about waking up once more to ‘dream the big dream,’ just like in the 60’s when our world changed for the better,” Anderson says in a statement.

“We’re now entering into the next phase of enlightenment,” he adds. “I hope that we can see how the world is connected through the human experience, and that we continue to follow the correct path.”

As for what the song sounds like, well, imagine a prog rock song mixed with reggae, with a little bit of jazz thrown in.

1000 Hands will be released digitally, on CD and on 180-gram vinyl. You can order a variety of merch bundles at Anderson’s online store.

As previously reported, Anderson started work on 1000 Hands almost 30 years ago with a group of musicians that included Yes bassist Chris Squire and drummer Alan White, but shelved the unfinished recordings for many years.

He eventually revisited the project and finally finished it with help from an impressive cast of guest musicians that includes Yes guitarist Steve Howe, Jethro Tull‘s Ian Anderson, Journey‘s Jonathan Cain, Rick Derringer, Deep Purple‘s Steve Morse, and jazz greats Chick Corea, Billy Cobham and Jean-Luc Ponty.

