Jon Bon Jovi admits he knew nothing about 'Sex and the City' — while he was appearing on it

In addition to filling stadiums worldwide with Bon Jovi, Jon Bon Jovi has also acted in quite a few movies and TV shows over the years. But he recently admitted that just because he was on TV doesn’t mean he actually watched it a lot…or at all.

In an interview with Bravo’s Andy Cohen, Jon said that when he guest-starred on Sex and the City in 1999, “I didn’t know what [it] was. That was the beginning of the second season and I was not caught up in the first. So I really didn’t know the impact that that show was gonna have.”

Asked if appearing on the show made him realize what a big deal the HBO series was, Jon replied, “No, because I still never watched the show! I realize I never watched Friends, I never watched Sex and the City. I never watched Game of Thrones. There was so much television…it just went over my head. I didn’t get around [to] it.”

Jon explained that the reason he appeared on TV shows in the first place was only “to get out there and have more people see me and put me in their movies.”

“I really loved [acting]; it helped me grow as an artist,” he adds.

Jon also appeared on Ally McBeal, 30 Rock and The West Wing. Movie-wise, he was in U-571, New Year’s Eve, Pay It Forward and Moonlight and Valentino, among other films. However, he hasn’t acted in about 10 years.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.