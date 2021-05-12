Jon Bon Jovi, Billy Gibbons among stars set to perform at 2021 Love Rocks NYC! benefit concert

Courtesy of God’s Love We Deliver

Jon Bon Jovi and ZZ Top‘s Billy Gibbons are part of the star-studded lineup of artists performing at the fifth annual Love Rocks NYC! benefit concert. It’s set for June 3 at the Beacon Theatre in New York and will be streamed live via the Fans.live platform.

The concert raises money for the God’s Love We Deliver charity, which provides nutritious meals to seriously ill people in the New York City area. This year’s event will salute local frontline workers, who’ve played a vital role in helping New Yorkers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2021 Love Rocks NYC! bill also includes Warren Haynes, Nathaniel Rateliff, Gary Clark Jr., Joe Bonamassa, Sara Bareilles, Ivan Neville, Robert Randolph, Jimmy Vivino and many others. More stars will be added to the lineup.

In addition, the event will feature comedian Jeff Garlin, actor Michael Imperioli and former New York Yankee Bernie Williams as celebrity hosts, while Tina Fey will appear as a special guest.

The show’s house band will be led by longtime CBS Orchestra bassist Will Lee, and will include one-time Bob Dylan and Levon Helm touring guitarist Larry Campbell, Eric Clapton touring drummer Steve Gadd and Fleetwood Mac touring keyboardist Ricky Peterson.

You can sign up for a free livestream of the event at LoveRocksNYC.com, but you’re encouraged to donate $20 via the website to God’s Love We Deliver. That amount pays for two meals for those in need.

Since 2017, the Love Rocks NYC! shows have raised $13 million, which has helped pay for over 1.3 million meals. You can check out a video featuring highlights from past Love Rocks NYC! concerts at God’s Love We Deliver’s YouTube channel.

For more details visit LoveRocksNYC.com and GLWD.org.

