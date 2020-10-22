Jon Bon Jovi, Cher among stars performing at Joe Biden campaign concert this Sunday

Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Jon Bon Jovi and Cher are just two of the many stars that perform during I Will Vote, a virtual concert held in support of Joe Biden‘s presidential campaign.

The online event will take place this Sunday, October 25, at 8 p.m. ET.

I Will Vote also is set to include performances and appearances by A$AP Ferg, Sara Bareilles, Black Eyed Peas and Jennifer Hudson, Ciara, Foo Fighters, Macy Gray, John Legend, Dave Matthews, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Helen Mirren, Maren Morris, Ne-Yo, Pink, Billy Porter, Amy Schumer, and the cast of Queer Eye, among many others.

Additionally, Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, as well as vice presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, are set to appear during the concert.

You can watch be donating any among to the Joe Biden Victory Fund.

By Josh Johnson

