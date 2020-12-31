Jon Bon Jovi, Cyndi Lauper, Sting among stars performing at various New Year's Eve events

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images; ABC

COVID-19 has canceled most New Year’s Eve concerts, but you’ll still be able to see some of your favorite artists perform Thursday night on select TV specials and streaming events.

Among the veteran stars who are performing this evening at various events are Jon Bon Jovi, Cyndi Lauper, Sting, Jimmy Buffett, KISS, ZZ Top‘s Billy Gibbons, Gloria Estefan and Green Day.

Lauper will be featured on ABC’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest, which also will offer performances from Jennifer Lopez, Miley Cyrus, En Vogue and plenty other stars.

Bon Jovi and Buffett are among the artists set to perform on CNN’s New Year’s Eve, hosted by Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen. Other performers include Patti LaBelle, Goo Goo Dolls, John Mayer, Kylie Minogue and Snoop Dogg.

Sting is part of the lineup of NBC’s New Year’s Eve 2021, which Carson Daly is co-hosting. Other artists on the bill include Goo Goo Dolls, Minogue, and Gwen Stefani and her fiancé, Blake Shelton.

Estefan and Green Day will be featured on Fox’s New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast 2021, hosted by Ken Jeong and Joel McHale. That program also will feature John Legend, LeAnn Rimes and more.

KISS will be playing a special ticketed livestream concert from Dubai dubbed, appropriately, KISS 2020 Goodbye. The show is being billed as “the largest live streaming event of the year,” and promises the biggest pyro display ever.

Gibbons is presenting a virtual one-off version of the annual series of holiday concerts he plays at the famed Austin, Texas, club Antone’s called “The Jungle Show.” The ticketed streaming event will offer a recently taped concert shot at Antone’s, with Gibbons joined by his usual “Jungle Show” compadres, including ex-Fabulous Thunderbirds guitarist Jimmie Vaughan and Double Trouble drummer Chris Layton.

By Matt Friedlander and Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.