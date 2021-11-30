Jon Bon Jovi, KISS’ Gene Simmons, Green Day & more taking part in Giving Tuesday charity initiative

Courtesy of Fandiem and Bandsintown

Jon Bon Jovi, KISS bassist/singer Gene Simmons and Green Day are among the music stars taking part in a charity initiative celebrating Giving Tuesday.

The campaign, launched by Bandsintown in partnership and the charitable fundraising platform Fandiem, will offer special items and experiences from the participating artists to raise money for nonprofit organizations of their choosing. The more you donate, the more entries you’ll receive for the raffle.

Bon Jovi and Simmons both have donated autographed, custom-designed electric guitars that will benefit Jamsz Konnections, a company that helps plan charitable events.

Green Day’s offering also is a signed guitar, a Fender Squier Strat that the band has autographed and that also features the signatures of their fellow Hella Mega tour mates Fall Out Boy and Weezer. The sale of that instrument will benefit Reverb, a company that works to reduce the environmental footprint of touring artists, festivals and live music venues.

Other artists participating in the initiative include Matchbox Twenty‘s Rob Thomas, Willie Nelson, Pearl Jam, Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl, Taylor Swift, Evanescence‘s Amy Lee, Imagine Dragons, and Jack Johnson.

For more info, visit Fandiem.com/GivingTuesday.

Giving Tuesday takes place today, November 30. It was conceived as a contrast to the commercialism of Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.