Jon Bon Jovi and his wife Dorothea are launching a food bank to help combat hunger near their East Hampton home. The couple have announced the JBJ Soul Kitchen Food Bank, which will feed struggling East End families during the pandemic. Dorothea says they were inspired by local news reports about the lack of food in supermarkets. They hope to provide food for up to 5,000 people a month. Are food banks the best way to help others during the pandemic? What other charities are worth donating to?