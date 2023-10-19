Jon Bon Jovi Named ’24 MusiCares Person Of The Year!

MusiCares® has named Jon Bon Jovi, GRAMMY® Award winner, 11-time GRAMMY nominee, philanthropist, and founding member of Bon Jovi, as the 2024 MusiCares Person of the Year. The tribute will be held at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Fri, Feb. 2, 2024, two nights before the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards® next door at Crypto.com Arena on Sun, Feb. 4.

Proceeds from this 33rd annual Person of the Year benefit gala will provide essential support for MusiCares, the leading music charity providing music professionals health and human services across a spectrum of needs.

“MusiCares is thrilled to honor Jon Bon Jovi at the 2024 Person of the Year Gala,” said Laura Segura, Executive Director of MusiCares. “His remarkable contributions to rock and roll have not only left an indelible mark on the music industry, but also in the hearts of countless fans around the world. Furthermore, his long-standing commitment to serving food-insecure and unhoused individuals inspires us all. We’re looking forward to celebrating him and the many ways he has made a difference in this world.”