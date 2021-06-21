Jon Bon Jovi narrates new discovery+ doc ‘The Surge at Mount Sinai’

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for LOVE ROCKS NYC/God’s Love We Deliver

From the very beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Jon Bon Jovi seemed to be a constant presence online, participating in virtual fundraisers, writing songs inspired by the crisis, and more. So it’s no surprise that he’s been tapped to narrate a documentary that examines one specific aspect of the pandemic: New York City’s response to it.

Jon narrates The Surge at Mount Sinai, which follows three healthcare workers and two patients as they attempt to navigate the moment when New York City became ground zero for COVID-19 cases, with more than 350 deaths per day. Experts from Mount Sinai, one of New York’s most famous hospitals, also weigh in.

The Surge at Mount Sinai, which will also feature a song from Billie Eilish, starts streaming on discovery+ on July 1.

Peter Maiden, the doc’s executive producer, says, “Our purpose for this film was to give the world a glimpse into what life was like for the heroic frontline workers during the height of the pandemic. These individuals went above and beyond and dedicated an extraordinary amount of time and energy to saving the lives of NYC residents.”

He adds, ” We hope the film will inspire audiences to find the goodness in humanity, even in the dark, and to keep purpose at the heart of all they do.”

The video for Bon Jovi‘s 2020 single “Do What You Can” featured Jon wandering through the streets of New York — which were deserted due to lockdown — as well as shots of essential workers and other scenes of the pandemic.

