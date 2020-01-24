Jon Bon Jovi Opens Soul Kitchen For College Students

Jon Bon Jovi wants to make sure New Jersey’s college students don’t go hungry. He and his wife just opened up a new JBJ Soul Kitchen on the campus of Rutgers University. Dubbed a ‘community restaurant, the Soul Kitchens have no prices on the menu, and anyone can get a full meal there. Diners are encouraged to make a donation to “pay it forward” for others who don’t have the money. JBJ says he was inspired to open the Rutgers location after reading that one in three college students don’t have enough money for meals. His other two Soul Kitchen locations have provided more than 100,000 meals over the last decade. What was your diet like when you were in college?