Jon Bon Jovi Opens Up On Vocal Issues

Jon Bon Jovi recently opened up about his recent vocal issues.

During a Q&A session at the Pollstar Live! conference, Bon Jovi mentioned having “major reconstructive surgery in my vocal cords” and said recovery has been “a difficult road”.

The 61-year-old singer says he’s “well on the road to recovery”, but won’t hang on if he can’t sing anymore: “If I can’t be great, I’m out.”

Should fans ease up on complaining about Bon Jovi’s vocals? What are some things you’ve had to give up doing as you’ve aged?