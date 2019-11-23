Jon Bon Jovi says feeding the hungry at the JBJ Soul Kitchen restaurants is similarly fulfilling to making music

CBS News

CBS NewsJon Bon Jovi and his wife, Dorothea, will be featured in a segment this weekend on CBS Sunday Morning, airing November 24 from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. ET.

The couple will chat about their JBJ Soul Kitchen restaurants, which they established to help provide quality meals to homeless and hungry people. Diners who visit the eateries are asked to pay a suggested amount of money that will cover their own meal and someone else's. If they can't pay for their food, they're asked to volunteer at the restaurant. Nearly all of the food served at the restaurants is donated, as is most of the labor.

Bon Jovi tells CBS Sunday Morning that while his main passion is performing and writing songs, providing food to people in need "give[s] you the same sense of fulfillment, I think, when I leave here at night and you see the lives you touch."

He adds, "I have left here…after a long night of volunteering and said, 'That makes you feel the same kind of good.'…And that's what I say, the way to feel good is to do good. You know? Find your good -- and do it."

There currently are two JBJ Soul Kitchen locations, in Red Bank and Toms River, New Jersey. According to the Asbury Park Press, a third restaurant is set to open on January 23 on the campus of Rutgers University's Paul Robeson Campus Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Jon says hopes the new eatery will help out students who may be strapped financially.

"We all think it's a rite of passage," Bon Jovi notes, "to study hard and eat ramen noodles. How about if it's the only thing you can afford?"

For more info about the restaurants, visit JBJSoulKitchen.org.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.