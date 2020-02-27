Jon Bon Jovi says Prince Harry may help him record his charity single: "I might hand him a tambourine"

David BergmanToday in London, Bon Jovi's 2019 single "Unbroken" is about to get a new spin, thanks to Prince Harry.

On Friday, Jon Bon Jovi will go to London's legendary Abbey Road studios to record a new version of "Unbroken" -- originally written about veterans with PTSD -- as a fundraiser for this year's Invictus Games, a sports competition for wounded military personnel and veterans.

Prince Harry founded The Invictus Games in 2014, so he'll be there for the recording session. In fact, it'll serve as one of his last official engagements as a senior member of the Royal Family.

Speaking on Virgin Radio's The Chris Evans Breakfast Show, Jon says he may tap Harry to participate in the recording as well. Asked if Harry will sing background vocals, Jon laughed, "I might hand him a tambourine and see what he's got going!"

As for how the recording session came about, Jon explains, "I had sent him a letter back in August with the song and the lyrics, before it came out in America, and I said it would be a great gift from me to the Invictus Games, and long story short, he had said yes, and now stuck to it, so we're doing it!"

"I just wanted to do something in the U.K. that would be my way to to say thank you for everything in these last nearly 40 years," he added. "And it's turned into this wonderful piece of goodwill."

The Invictus Games Choir, made up of wounded, injured and sick veterans and personnel from various branches of the U.K. Armed Forces, will sing the chorus on the track, which will be released in March.

Jon joked that, mindful of Harry's changed status in the Royal Family, he'll address him as "The Artist formerly known as Prince."

