Jon Bon Jovi Sells Mansion, Buys Bigger Mansion

Jon Bon Jovi and 230 North Ocean Boulevard (Credit: RE/MAX and Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Jon Bon Jovi is selling his $22.9 million Palm Beach mansion – so he can buy a $45 million Palm Beach mansion. JBJ and his wife bought the property for $10 million back in 2018 and built a 5,000-square foot home there. Now they’re selling it off to buy a $44.9 million mansion up the street, near an estate formerly owned by the Kennedy family. Last week, Bon Jovi released the new single “American Reckoning”, about the death of George Floyd and mass protests that followed. Is the pandemic a good time to buy a new house? What features would you include in a $45 million mansion?