Jon Bon Jovi shows off his family in new video for "Story of Love"

Jon Bon Jovi is sharing his family with his fans in the new video for his band’s song “Story of Love.”

The video shows Jon playing guitar in a grand, richly decorated room which is empty except for some chandeliers, a piano and some abandoned children’s toys. As Jon sings, the father of four sits in front of a wall that’s covered from floor to ceiling with photographs of him and his family, and his relatives.

As the video unfolds, we also see footage of home movies and videos from various eras, including some precious images of Jon with his kids — Jesse, Stephanie, Romeo and Jacob — when they were little. All these photos and videos have never been seen before, according to a press release.

“Although I wrote ‘Story of Love’ about my family, I hope when people listen to the song and watch the video, they will see themselves and their family,” says Jon in a statement.

“Story of Love” is on Bon Jovi‘s current album Bon Jovi 2020.





By Andrea Dresdale

