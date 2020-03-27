Jon Bon Jovi sings fan-written verses of "Do What You Can," releases Prince Harry charity single

Denis O’Regan

Denis O'ReganNot long ago, Jon Bon Jovi, inspired by the COVID-19 pandemic, wrote a new song called "Do What You Can" and invited fans to write a second verse. He's announced that in just two days, he got 6,000 responses -- that he's seen -- and he's now posted a video himself singing some of them.

One that caught his attention was from a trucker named Brice Glass, who posted his verse on YouTube. Jon says, "For all the truckers that are out there making sure that everything's getting where it needs to be right now, my heart goes out to everybody who's driving those big rigs out there, making things life easier for the rest of us."

After singing Brice's verse, which is about how important it is to keep "our country rolling on our highways and our roads," Jon adds, "Thanks everybody, keep your thoughts coming through, OK? And I'll be here to sing 'em for ya."

Meanwhile, you may recall that earlier this year, Jon and Britain's Prince Harry got together at the famed Abbey Road Studios in London to record a new version of the new Bon Jovi song "Unbroken" with the Invictus Games Choir, made up of wounded soldiers. There's word that Prince Harry was also singing along -- but since he doesn't have a solo, we're not sure.

Well, the stirring song, written from the point of view of a soldier with PTSD, has now been released. It'll raise money for the Invictus Games Foundation, a charity that supports the annual Invictus Games for wounded veterans, which were founded by Harry.





Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.