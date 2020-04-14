Jon Bon Jovi surprises Florida kindergarteners with online classroom visit

Denis O'Regan

A few weeks ago, Jon Bon Jovi wrote a song called "Do What You Can" and invited his fans to write the tune's second verse, based on their experiences dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. On Monday, he met face-to-face -- virtually -- with an online classroom of Florida kindergarten students who contributed their own lyrics.

According to TCPalm.com, students at Marsh Pointe Elementary in Palm Beach Gardens, FL, were surprised by an online visit from Jon -- a visit arranged by the kids' teacher, Michael Bonick.

Bonick, a big Bon Jovi fan, had asked the kids to write about their lives in quarantine. When he saw Jon's "Do What You Can" invitation, he tracked down contact information for a member of Bon Jovi's staff and sent them what the kids had written. The staff member reached out to Bonick and said Jon wanted to meet the students himself.

"Mr. B got you guys writing and I was very excited to hear that," Jon told the class of 20 kids, who were watching on their home computers. "Because if you get to put your feelings down on paper, sometimes they'll turn into songs, sometimes they'll turn into stories and you never know where it might lead you."

He then performed "Do What You Can" using three of the kids' writings about being quarantined.

"They were blown away," Bonick told the TCPalm.com. "They loved every minute of it."

It's not clear just how a bunch of five-year-olds even know who Bon Jovi is -- but that's a question for another time, we suppose.

