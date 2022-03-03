Jon Bon Jovi thanks fans for their many 60th birthday wishes: “I’m a very lucky man”

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Jon Bon Jovi celebrated his 60th birthday on Wednesday, and the New Jersey rocker had a message of thanks to share with all of his fans who wished him well on his big day.

In a video posted on his Twitter, Jon says, “Thank you with all my heart for all of the birthday wishes, all of the love that’s out there. I’m a very lucky man, and I want you to know that there’s not a day of this I’ve taken for granted. So on this occasion of my 60th birthday, it fits. I feel good about it.”

With Bon Jovi, the band, preparing to launch a U.S. tour next month, Jon notes, “I’m looking forward to making music with the guys again. We’re in rehearsal. It’s going great. I look forward to seeing your smiling faces again, getting all this COVID behind us.”

The singer concludes by saying, “I wish you all the same kind of love that I got today on my special day. Until I see you again, thank you, thank you, thank you for all of my life.”

In honor of Jon’s milestone, the Bon Jovi Twitter posted a note that reads, “The happiest of birthdays and lots of love to the one and only, @jonbonjovi,” and asked fans to leave their own birthday messages for him in the comments section, which you can read here.

Bon Jovi’s 2022 U.S. trek kicks off April 1 in Omaha, Nebraska.

