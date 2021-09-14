Jon Bon Jovi to be honored at NYC’s Salute to Freedom Gala in November

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for LOVE ROCKS NYC/God’s Love We Deliver

New York City’s Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum will honor Jon Bon Jovi this November 10 at its 2021 Salute to Freedom gala.

Jon will receive the 2021 Intrepid Lifetime Achievement Award for his Jon Bon Jovi Soul Foundation, which helps low-income individuals and veterans find affordable housing and shelter. The Foundation also runs three JBJ Soul Kitchen community restaurants that allow diners to work to pay for their meal, or give other diners the chance to pay for others’ meals.

In addition, Jon is being honored for opening the Walter Reed veterans housing facility in 2019, which provided homes for 77 veterans. The other honoree is music industry executive Bob Pittman, who helped found MTV.

In a statement, the president of the Intrepid Museum says, “This year’s honorees go above and beyond for the important causes they care so deeply about, [such as] Jon Bon Jovi’s continued service to our country’s military heroes and those suffering food and shelter insecurity…We are honored to recognize the great work of these trailblazers, and we thank them for their immeasurable contributions.”

