Jon Bon Jovi To Feed Hungry College Students

Between the cost of tuition, books, and other expenses, sometimes college students are tapped out in the finance department. Rather than let them skip eating, Jon Bon Jovi is doing something to help. The New Jersey rocker will open an outpost of his Soul Kitchen at Rutgers University’s Newark campus on January 22. Menus at the farm-to-table restaurant have no prices. Instead, according to NJ.com, patrons can pay for their three-course, locally-sourced meal either with money or through volunteer work. In a recent interview, Bon Jovi reveals why he believes the location is necessary, telling CBS News, “We all think it’s the rite of passage – to study hard and eat the ramen noodles. But how about if it’s the only thing you can afford?” When you went to school, what foods did you live off?