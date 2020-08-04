Jon Bon Jovi To Host Free Livestream Concert on August 14th

Jon Bon Jovi will be hosting a free livestream concert later this month, raising money for those left hungry by the pandemic. The Bon Jovi frontman will perform August 14th at 6pm on Facebook. He’ll also host a ‘virtual happy hour‘ ahead of the show, promoting his Hampton Water wine brand. Bon Jovi will donate $1 from every Hampton Water purchase made in the month of August to the World Central Kitchen, a charity that feeds those left hungry by the pandemic and other natural disasters. Have you been watching livestream concerts? What about older concert footage?