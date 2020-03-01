Jon Bon Jovi To Mick Jagger – “Retire Already!”

With the Rolling Stones still touring well into their sixth decade, the band’s stamina is making others look bad.

Recently Jon Bon Jovi told the UK’s Metro that the Brit icons are his “absolute heroes,” but he wishes Mick Jagger would pack it in already so he too might have that chance.

“I am in awe but I wish the son of a bitch would retire just so I know where the end is,” the Garden State rocker joked.

As for his own career, Bon Jovi admits he’ll “walk away” when he’s no longer able to “do it as well as I’ve done it or better,” adding, “Nobody loved the fat Elvis.”

Which other veteran bands are still playing at their peak performance?