Jon Bon Jovi to perform on livestream concert event benefiting Covenant House

Jon Bon Jovi has been a frequent presence online during the COVID-19 pandemic, and he's now donating his talents to yet another online fundraiser.

He's among the celebrities who'll be performing during A Night of Covenant House Stars, a livestream concert taking place May 18 that will benefit Covenant House, the largest, primarily privately funded charity in the Americas that helps homeless and trafficked youth. The organization operates in 31 cities across six countries.

In addition to Jon, the event will feature performances and appearances by Covenant House Youth, as well as Dolly Parton, Dionne Warwick, Robin Thicke, Meryl Streep, Diane Keaton, Stephen Colbert, The Greatest Showman star Keala Settle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel stars Rachel Brosnahan, Tony Shalhoub and Zachary Levi, and Martin Short, just to name a few.

"This virus does not get the last word," says Covenant House President & CEO Kevin Ryan. "This amazing group of stars uniting in love to help us care for kids is proof positive of that. These stars have stepped up because they recognize that our young people don’t have the option to shelter at home without a home. For thousands of young people, Covenant House is their home."

Broadway legend Audra McDonald will host the event, which airs at 8 p.m. ET on May 18. You can watch it via Broadway on Demand, iHeartRadio Broadway, Facebook, Twitch, YouTube, and Stars in the House. Check CovenantHouse.org for more details.

