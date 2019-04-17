Jon Bon Jovi to sail with fans in the Mediterranean this summer

David Bergman

David BergmanJon Bon Jovi will be cruising into the summer with a few thousand of his closest pals.

Following his recently completed Runaway to Paradise Caribbean fan cruise, which sailed from Miami to the Bahamas last weekend, Jon has announced another edition of the cruise for this summer, this time in the Mediterranean.

The cruise will sail from Barcelona, Spain to Palma, Majorca from August 26-30, 2019 aboard the Norwegian Jade. Jon's special guests will include Johnny Rzeznik of the Goo Goo Dolls and singer/songwriter Grace Potter.

The August edition of the event will get to experience two shows by Jon -- one electric, and the other an acoustic session with a Q&A. If you purchase a "Gold" package, you'll also get a photo with Jon.

Fans will also get to experience special tastings of Jon's signature wine, Hampton Water, with his son, Jesse Bongiovi; a gallery of never-before-seen memorabilia, guitars and clothing; an onboard pop-up shop featuring Jon's fashion line Hart N Dagger, and an onboard version of Jon's charity restaurant, The Soul Kitchen.

You can reserve your cabin now for the Mediterranean cruise this summer at RunawaytoParadise.com.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.