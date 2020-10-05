Jon Bon Jovi Wishes Richie Sambora Was Still in the Band

Jon Bon Jovi has a lot to talk about right now, including a new record and his past relationship with guitarist Richie Sambora. In an interview with Germany’s Rock Antenne, Bon Jovi talks about whether he would have done things in his life differently. “Very few things — honest to god, very few things. Some things happened that are the catalyst for why other good things happen,” he says. Talking about Sambora, he continues, There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t wish that had his life together and was still in the band.” The last time Sambora played with the band was at the 2018 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony. While Bon Jovi misses Sambora’s presence, he seems to believe it has benefited the band. “And yet, in a weird way, it’s because of his inability to get it together anymore that we went on and wrote ‘This House Is Not For Sale’,” he says. “It was a very strong record, and that I’m able to write songs like this… Maybe we would’ve gotten lazy… I don’t know where we would have gone, but through all that pain and heartbreak came this, he continued.” Bon Jovi’s latest album 2020 was released on October 2nd. What is your favorite Bon Jovi song? Do you think the band has held up well since Sambora’s departure?