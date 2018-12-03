Jon Bon Jovi’s Hampton Water Named Best Rosé of 2018

Jon Bon Jovi can now add wine connoisseur to his resume.

His new wine, Hampton Water, has been named the top rose’ of 2018 by Wine Spectator.

The wine sells for $25 and is available online and at wine retailers on the East Coast as well as Florida, Illinois and Nevada.

He launched the wine with his son and French winemaker, Gerard Bertrand.

The wine sold out before it’s official release.

