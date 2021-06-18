Jon Bon Jovi’s son Jake goes public with relationship with ‘Stranger Things’ actress Millie Bobby Brown

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Looks like Eleven’s got a plus one.

Millie Bobby Brown, who plays telekinetic teen Eleven on Stranger Things, is apparently dating Jon Bon Jovi‘s son Jake Bongiovi. The New York Post‘s Page Six published photos of the couple strolling hand in hand in Manhattan on Thursday. The two took turns carrying Millie’s dog Winnie in a tote bag.

Jake, who’s 19, is Jon’s second-youngest son; he and his wife Dorothea have four kids in all. Millie is 17.

Jon’s other kids are 28-year-old Stephanie, 26-year-old Jesse and 17-year-old Romeo.

No word on when the next season of Stranger Things will premiere.

