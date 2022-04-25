Jon Stewart Is Next To Receive The Mark Twain Prize

Jon Stewart is the next celebrity to receive the Mark Twain Prize for humor and will be celebrated amongst a lot of his celebrity friends.

The Kennedy Center President said, “Jon Stewart’s work demonstrates that we all can make a difference in this world through humor, humanity, and patriotism.”

Due to Covid, the honor has not been given to anyone else in the last couple of years. Dave Chappelle is the last comedian to receive this honor in 2019.

Do you think Dave Chappelle will make a speech about Jon Stewart? Who do you think will say something about Jon during the ceremony?