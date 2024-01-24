Jon Stewart Is Returning To ‘The Daily Show’

Comedy Central has announced Jon Stewart will return to host and executive produce “The Daily Show” every Monday starting February 12 through the 2024 presidential election.

Tuesday through Thursday’s shows will be hosted by a rotating line-up of the show’s correspondents who will share hosting duties.

The network released a statement saying, “Jon Stewart is the voice of our generation, and we are honored to have him return to Comedy Central’s ‘The Daily Show’ to help us all make sense of the insanity and division roiling the country as we enter the election season.”

During his previous 16-year run as its host, Stewart won two dozen Emmy Awards for The Daily Show. “Stewart emerged during that time as a leading voice of left-leaning outrage that often targeted Republicans, especially the administration of former President George W. Bush, but pulled few punches with Democrats.”

