Jonas Brothers book Las Vegas residency this spring

The Jonas Brothers are heading to Vegas. The group is the latest musical act to book a Sin City concert residency.

Their show will take place at Park Theater at Park MGM, kicking off April 1. They’ll play nine dates throughout April, wrapping up on the 18th.

Citi cardmembers will have first access to tickets in a presale beginning Monday, January 27 at 10 a.m. PT. Jonas Brothers fan club members will also have access to an exclusive presale beginning Tuesday, January 28 at 10 a.m. PT. M life Rewards loyalty members, as well as Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers, will be able to buy tickets starting Wednesday, January 29.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, January 31 at 10 a.m. PT.

The Jonas Brothers are set to perform their new single, “What a Man Gotta Do,” live for the first time at the Grammys on Sunday. They’re also up for Best Pop Duo-Group Performance, for “Sucker.”

