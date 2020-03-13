Jonas Brothers cancel Las Vegas residency

Peggy Sirota

Peggy SirotaThe latest entertainment casualty of the COVID-19 coronavirus? The Jonas Brothers' Las Vegas residency.

The group issued a statement saying that after "careful consideration and growing concern for our fans, touring staff and families' wellness," they're going to cancel their shows, which were set to run from April 1 to April 18 at the Park MGM.

"We were SO excited for the opportunity to share an amazing show with you guys," they continue. "But nothing is more important than everyone's health and safety."

They go on to say that fans can get refunds at the point of purchase, and conclude the statement by saying, "We love you guys and we are praying for everyone's safety and wellness. We'll see you soon."

Of note, Kelly Clarkson's Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood is also supposed to start on April 1. Stay tuned.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.