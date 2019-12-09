Jonas Brothers hit #1 on AC chart with "Like It's Christmas"; Taylor debuts at #25

Republic RecordsThe Christmas season is fully underway on the Billboard Adult Contemporary chart: The Jonas Brothers have just hit number one with their holiday single.

The original tune "Like It's Christmas" jumped from number seven to number one, becoming the reunited trio's second number-one hit on the chart, after their comeback single, "Sucker."

Billboard also notes that "Like It's Christmas" is the 24th number-one Christmas song on this chart since 2000, which reflects the fact that many radio stations in the past decade have started playing nothing but holiday music between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift's new holiday song, "Christmas Tree Farm" -- about her experience growing up on, yes, a Christmas tree farm -- debuts on the Billboard AC chart at #25, after only three days of eligibility.

It may not be long before we witness both Taylor and one of her ex-boyfriends -- in this case, Joe Jonas -- hitting number one with holiday singles in the same year.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.