Jonas Brothers, John Mayer among those saluting Aerosmith at 2020 MusiCares Person of the Year

Peggy SirotaThe Jonas Brothers, John Legend and John Mayer are among the stars who'll pay tribute to Aerosmith at this year's MusiCares Person of the Year concert.

The annual event, held a few days before the Grammys, is a benefit for MusiCares, the charitable arm of the Recording Academy, which helps music people in times of need. Each year, a legendary artist is recognized for both their philanthropic efforts and their body of work. Past honorees include Elton John, Bruce Springsteen, Billy Joel, Stevie Wonder, Fleetwood Mac, Aretha Franklin and Tom Petty.

In addition to JoBros, John Legend and John Mayer, other performers who'll be paying tribute to Steven Tyler and the boys include rock acts Gary Clark Jr. and Foo Fighters, rock legend Alice Cooper, R&B star H.E.R. and Grammy-nominated British singer Yola.

This year's concert will take place January 24, with additional performers to be announced in the coming weeks. The guest artists usually perform the honoree's biggest hits during the concert and more often than not, the honoree takes the stage to close out the show.

This year's Grammy Awards take place January 26, live from L.A.

