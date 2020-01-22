Jonas Brothers tease "very special" Grammys performance

Miller Mobley

Miller MobleyThe Jonas Brothers just gave us one more reason to tune into the Grammys on Sunday.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Wednesday, the sibling trio teased that their performance on the awards show will be something no one is expecting.

"We have a very special performance lined up," Nick told Ellen. "We don't want to give anything away, but we're playing the new song that just came out, and then we're doing something else which I don't think anyone's going to expect."

The group released “What a Man Gotta Do” last week, along with a video featuring their wives and referencing classic ‘80s movies.

The Grammys air at 8 p.m. ET on CBS Sunday. The Jonas Brothers are nominated in the pop/duo group performance category for “Sucker.”

