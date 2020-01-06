Jonas Brothers to play special Hollywood Palladium show for Citi cardmembers

Peggy Sirota

Peggy SirotaThe Jonas Brothers' Happiness Begins tour may be over, but if you're a Citi cardmember, you have another chance to see them...in a much more intimate venue.

The group is teaming with Citi Sound Vault concert series to perform at the Hollywood Palladium during Grammy Week. Specifically, on January 25, they'll take the stage at the venue for their first performance there in 10 years.

In a statement, the Grammy-nominated group says, "This has been one of the most incredible years for us, and being part of this series is such a great culmination of it all."

From now through January 8 at 10 p.m. PT, Citi cardmembers can register via Verified Fan for tickets. On January 10 at 10 a.m. PT, fans who received a unique code will have the chance to buy tickets to the JoBros show. You can register now at Citientertainment.com/citisoundvault2020.

The Jonas Brothers are nominated for Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group for their comeback single "Sucker." The Grammys air January 26 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

So pumped to play #CitiSoundVault on January 25th at the Hollywood Palladium! Citi Cardmembers can register now for exclusive ticket access. Tickets on sale this Friday! https://t.co/HMY8mYGEeB pic.twitter.com/JKquo1Y5SG — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) January 6, 2020

