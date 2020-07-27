Jonathan Cain, Chuck Leavell join country star Brad Paisley & others to perform as "Quarantine All-Stars"

Courtesy of The Quarantine All-Stars

Journey‘s Jonathan Cain and ex-Allman Brothers Band member and longtime Rolling Stones touring keyboardist Chuck Leavell are featured in a new virtual video featuring a variety of musicians playing a lively new instrumental tune that’s aptly titled “Quarantine.”

The clip, which you can check out now at the Recording Academy’s official YouTube channel, also features country stars Brad Paisley and Steve Wariner, Eric Clapton touring drummer Sonny Emory, Dave Matthews Band sax player Jeff Coffin, and a number of musicians who play with popular country artists Luke Bryan and Thomas Rhett.

The collective of musicians has been dubbed The Quarantine All-Stars. The video was recorded over several months, with each person recording their part from their own home or studio. The song was written and produced by Bryan’s keyboard player, Scotty Wilbanks.

The “Quarantine” video also serves as a virtual fundraiser for MusiCares’ COVID-19 Relief Fund, which provides financial aid to members of the music industry who have lost work during the pandemic. A donate button is featured at the YouTube page for those who wish to contribute to the cause.

“It felt great to play on this smokin’ hot tune and fun video with so many other fine musicians in support of such a vital organization as MusiCares,” says Leavell. “I hope folks will enjoy it and join us in the cause!”

For more information, visit QuarantineAllStars.com.

By Cillea Houghton and Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.