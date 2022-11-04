Joni Mitchel attends ‘Almost Famous’ opening night on Broadway

Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Joni Mitchell’s re-emergence into public life continued Thursday when she attended the opening night of the Broadway musical adaptation of filmmaker Cameron Crowe’s 2000 film, Almost Famous.

Mitchell – who revealed it was her first-ever Broadway show – declared that the musical was “even better than the movie.”

Crowe, told Page Six on opening night that it was “bizarre” seeing a story that was inspired by his past as a young reporter for Rolling Stone now staged as a Broadway musical. He was also thrilled that Mitchell was there, and referenced the 1979 interview he did with the rock legend for Rolling Stone: “Joni Mitchell hadn’t done an interview in 10 years and chose me to be the young reporter that would do the interview, and it remains the best interview I’ve ever done,” he said.

Other rock luminaries in attendance on opening night included Steely Dan’s Donald Fagen, Rolling Stone founder Jan Wenner and legendary producer Clive Davis.

Mitchell, 78, had rarely performed in public since suffering a brain aneurysm in 2015, but she surprised everyone at this year’s Newport Folk Festival last July when she sang several songs, including her classics “Both Sides Now” and “The Circle Game” as guest of honor at the “Joni Jam,” organized by Brandi Carlile. That led to the October announcement that Joni would join Carlile for her first headlining concert in over two decades as part of Carlile’s Echoes through the Canyon concerts next year at Washington’s Gorge Amphitheatre on Friday, June 9, and Saturday, June 10.

