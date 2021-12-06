Joni Mitchell, Bette Midler And More Saluted At 2021 Kennedy Center Honors

The 44th Annual Kennedy Center Honors were held on Sunday evening (December 5) and this year’s honorees included Joni Mitchell, Better Midler, Barry Gordy, Lorene Michaels, and world-renowned bass/baritone singer, Justino Diaz.

President Biden filled the president’s box, which was vacant last year due to President Trump not attending the event.

Performers of the evening included Stevie Wonder, Brandi Carlile and Andra Day, Paul Simon, Smokey Robinson, Ellie Goulding, Billy Porter, and Brittany Howard.

David Letterman opened the evening paying tribute to President Biden.

Did you watch the Kennedy Center Honors? What was your favorite moment?