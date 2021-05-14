Joni Mitchell, Elton John, Paul Simon, Carlos Santana, Slash & more all appearing at Clive Davis’ rescheduled pre-Grammys party

L: Joni Mitchell R: Clive Davis; Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS

Due to COVID-19, record mogul Clive Davis turned his annual pre-Grammy party into a two-part virtual charity event. The second part takes place on Saturday, but it’s as star-studded as ever.

While Davis’ traditional pre-Grammy parties have featured performances from some of the biggest names in music, USA Today reports that Saturday’s edition will instead consist of Davis interviewing those big names. Among them: Elton John, John Mellencamp, Carlos Santana, Queen‘s Brian May and Roger Taylor, Slash and Dionne Warwick.

Davis, 89, will also have Oprah Winfrey on hand to pay tribute to newly minted Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Tina Turner. And most exciting of all, he’ll chat with Joni Mitchell in her first live conversation since she suffered a brain aneurysm in 2015.

“She and I have become good friends in the last several years,” Davis explains. “The fact that she felt comfortable to come on has really been wonderful. I conversed with her for about 40 minutes, but for the actual run of Part II, we had to edit it down to 10 or 12 or 13 minutes, which was difficult to do because her insight and perspective is so special.”

The evening will benefit MusiCares, the charitable arm of the Recording Academy. The bad news is that it’s invitation only, but because the press are usually invited to Clive’s parties, we might end up finding out what everyone talked about anyway.

