Joni Mitchell named 2022 MusiCares Person of the Year honoree

Joni Mitchell will be honored as the 2022 MusiCares Person of the Year at the charity’s 31st annual Person of the Year benefit gala, which will take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center on January 29, two nights before the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.

“I’m honored to be chosen as Person of the Year by this great charity,” the 77-year-old Canadian singer/songwriter, an eight-time Grammy winner, says in a statement. “I look forward to being part of this gala that will help MusiCares continue their inspired work in providing a support system for those in need.”

The event traditionally features a tribute concert where many artists from across a various musical genres perform the songs of the honoree. The gala also features a dinner and a silent auction offering VIP experiences, celebrity memorabilia and more.

“We are so excited to bring together an amazing lineup of artists to celebrate the musical legacy of Joni Mitchell,” says MusiCares executive director Laura Segura. “She is being honored not only for her iconic music and lyrics, but for her trailblazing spirit and the inspiration she’s brought to so many artists.”

The Person of the Year gala benefits the MusiCares Foundation, which provides medical, financial and personal assistance to in-need members of the music community.

Last year’s gala was replaced by the virtual Music on a Mission event because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The presentation featured highlights from past Person of the Year galas.

For more information about the 2022 MusiCares Person of the Year gala, visit MusiCares.org or email personoftheyear@musicares.org.

