Joni Mitchell Releases ‘Blue 50’ EP To Mark Album’s 50th Anniversary

This week marks the 50th anniversary of Joni Mitchell’s landmark 1971 album Blue. And her label is celebrating with a special anniversary gift for fans.

On Monday, the label dropped Blue 50 (Demos and Outtakes), an EP with five previously unreleased recordings.

That includes a demo of “A Case of You” with different lyrics, alternate arrangements of “River” and “Urge for Going”, and the long-lost track “Hunter” – which has been performed live but never officially released.

A five songs from Blue 50 will also appear on the upcoming box set Joni Mitchell Archives Vol. 2: The Reprise Years (1968-1971), due out in October.

Do you have any favorite albums celebrating a big anniversary this year?