Joni Mitchell shares new preview from ‘Archives, Vol. 3: The Asylum Years (1972-1975)’

Rhino

Joni Mitchell’s Archives, Vol. 3: The Asylum Years (1972-1975) is set to drop October 6, and fans are getting another preview of some of the extras they’ll get with the expansive box set.

The legendary singer has shared “You Turn Me on I’m a Radio” with Neil Young and The Stray Gaters, which was recorded during the early sessions for 1972’s For The Roses.

Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 3: The Asylum Years (1972-1975) will feature a whole treasure trove of music for Joni fans, including never-before-heard demos, performances, and early and alternative versions of songs from three of her albums: For The Roses, 1974’s Court And Spark and 1975’s The Hissing Of Summer Lawns.

It also includes several live performances, including Joni’s entire 1972 concert at Carnegie Hall, and performances in Montreal in 1973 and Los Angeles in 1974.

Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 3: The Asylum Years (1972-1975) is available for preorder now.

