Joni Mitchell to be honored with Library of Congress’ 2023 Gershwin Prize for Popular Song

Joni Mitchell is set to receive yet another prestigious honor. The singer will be honored with the 2023 Gershwin Prize for Popular Song, handed out by the Library of Congress.

“This is a very prestigious award,” Mitchell said in statement. “Thank you for honoring me.”

Mitchell will be feted with a tribute concert taking place March 1 in Washington, D.C., which will air on PBS March 31 at 9 p.m. So far no artists have been announced for the tribute.

The new honor comes about a year after Mitchell was celebrated as the Recording Academy’s MusiCares Person of the Year.

The Gershwin Prize has been handed out since 2007, with Paul Simon the first honoree. Last year Lionel Richie received the award, with Billy Joel, Paul McCartney, Carole King and Stevie Wonder among the previous honorees.

