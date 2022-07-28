Joni Mitchell to release box set featuring remastered versions of four ’70s albums

Rhino

A new archival Joni Mitchell collection called The Asylum Years (1972-1975) that features remastered versions of the iconic singer/songwriter’s first four albums for the Asylum label is due out September 23.

The package, which includes 1972’s For the Roses, 1974’s Court and Spark and the double live album Miles of Aisles, and 1975’s The Hissing of Summer Lawns, will be available as a four-CD set, a five-LP vinyl collection and digitally.

After releasing her first four studio albums on Reprise Records, Joni signed to Asylum and began delving more deeply into jazz influences.

As Mitchell’s friend Neil Young writes in the box set’s liner notes, “She had grown from folk to jazz and in between, creating a unique kind of sound that I loved to listen to over and over.”

This period also saw Joni score her highest-charting albums and singles.

For the Roses peaked at #11 on the Billboard 200 and featured Joni’s first top-40 hit, “You Turn Me On, I’m a Radio,” which reached #25 on the Hot 100.

Court and Spark ascended to #2 on the Billboard 200, powered by the singles “Help” and “Free Man in Paris,” which reached #7 and #22, respectively, on the Hot 100.

Miles of Aisles also peaked at #2 and included a version of her classic “Big Yellow Taxi” that reached #24 on the Hot 100.

The Hissing of Summer Lawns climbed to #4 and featured the minor hit “In France They Kiss on Main Street.”

The cover of The Asylum Years (1972-1975) features an original painting by Mitchell, and fans who preorder the CD or LP version of the set from JoniMitchell.com will receive a limited-edition poster of the artwork.

